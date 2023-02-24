Tensions rise over fate of historic Long Beach oak tree

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - New developments are coming out of Long Beach following a much-heated debate to save a historic oak tree.

Long Beach residents stormed out of City Hall after waiting two weeks on an update over the battle of the oak on Jeff Davis Avenue. The Long Beach Planning Commission made a final statement.

“The planning commission does not agree with the tree board for the reasons below.”

Items like inaccurate tree size on a survey and economic opportunity are just a few of the reasons the commission approved the removal permit. This comes after the tree board urged the Board of Aldermen to deny the request on Feb. 8.

Residents like Barbara Reed have fought to keep the historic oak in her city.

“There was a whole list the planning and development commission to help determine whether to grant the tree removal request, and I didn’t hear a discussion of any of those tonight,” she said.

A petition to preserve the 300-year-old tree started a little over a month ago after folks learned a new boutique hotel would occupy the lot.

“It’s pretty easy to see reconfiguration or small movement in the footprint of the building could co-exist with the trees,” Reed said.

“They’re the lungs, the roots,” said resident Carol Err. “I don’t think people understand trees prevent erosion. I just don’t understand why people would want to cut a tree down that’s that old.”

However, some believe it’s time to help the Friendly City expand.

“We’re developing and we’re growing every day,” said resident Michael McGill. “We have to find a way to make growth in the city such as hotels and things like that. At the same time, it’s important we protect the environment. "

McGill said as the Gulf Coast develops, Long Beach should serve as a high contender too.

“Now we have the future and casinos and we must be prepared for the future and make sure the people have something to see and be a part of our relationship here with the city,” he said.

“This city must show it is willing to work with reasonable requests from investors as well as show the city of Long Beach is open for business.”

The Planning Commission’s approval to remove the tree will head to the Board of Aldermen for further review.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.