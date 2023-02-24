Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Pascagoula port director McAndrews to retire, board seeking replacement

Port of Pascagoula director Mark McAndrews will retire at the end of June and the Jackson...
Port of Pascagoula director Mark McAndrews will retire at the end of June and the Jackson County Port Authority board of commissioners could have a replacement within 30 days.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - After 22 years as director of the Port of Pascagoula, Mark McAndrews is retiring.

The Port has grown quite a bit under his direction, but nothing has been easy.

“Mississippi is not a very populous state, as everybody knows,” McAndrews said. “So, there’s no cargo that has to come here. Everything that moves through here, be it through the private facilities or through the public facilities, has to be earned and solicited.”

And he’s done that.

“We’ve executed the strategic plan that exists today,” McAndrews added. “So, it’s time for a new one. And it’s just a good time to have new eyes and new ideas come into the organization.”

It’s also time for him to spend more time with his wife, two children and three precious grandchildren. When he retires June 30, his legacy of achievement will last for a long time. That includes his more than 40-year maritime career and service as board chair of the American Association of Port Authorities.

Charles Persons has seen three directors in his 32-year tenure on the board of directors.

“The previous two did a good job, but Mark took this port to the next level,” he said. “He’s made it nationally recognized. He’s been very good as far as bringing business in, growing the port, keeping the port infrastructure in.”

Among the biggest projects include landing the wood pellet manufacturing company Enviva as a tenant, creating more jobs for Mississippians. Related to the Enviva project was another major effort: the massive rail relocation project at the old International Paper Site and at the Port of Pascagoula.

“When port projects benefit more than the port community, that’s a good feeling,” McAndrews said.

Any success he shares with those around him.

“I’ve been very fortunate,” he said. “I’ve had good boards to work for and a great staff to work with.”

The Jackson County Port Authority board of commissioners has been busy for the last few weeks interviewing potential candidates for McAndrews’ replacement. As of Friday, the board has interviewed seven people for the port director position.

Board president Charles Persons says the candidates have different levels of experience, but all are capable of running the port. He added that the decision could be made within 30 days.

“It’s going to have to a person to come in with, in my personal opinion, connections on the outside with new business,” Persons said. “We want someone to come in to grow the port; to take the group that’s here; go through every position; stabilize those positions - the ones that are doing a good job; and basically, continue kind of in Mark’s footsteps.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting...
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Full bodycam video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan
Morning Star Baptist Church holds prayer service
Gulfport community leaders call for unity following Grand Jury verdict
Advocates at Monday’s gathering also said they had seen video of the incident from a nearby...
Grand Jury clears Gulfport police in shooting of Jaheim McMillan
Chase Malley, owner of Mile High Daiquiris on Cowan Road in Gulfport, prepares a to-go order...
East Gulfport development in a feeding frenzy
Youth pastor arrested for sexual battery against minor
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mississippi youth pastor

Latest News

The first ever Jeff Page Memorial Tournament is taking the field at MGM Park in Biloxi, and...
Home schooled kids take the field at Jeff Page Memorial Baseball Tournament
Zyion Bell (left), Michael Carleon Casey (right)
Two teens arrested, charged in Gulfport shooting
Michael David Wheeler, 51, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement...
Biloxi man sentenced for aggravated assault on two police officers
Traffic advisory
TRAFFIC ALERT: MS 605 between Reichold Rd. and Hillcrest Rd.