Parents angry after Confederate flag flown at high school: ‘Made me cry’

A student was seen flying a Confederate flag in a school parking lot in North Carolina. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Parents in North Carolina reacted this week to a high school student flying a Confederate flag in a school parking lot.

On Thursday, a student at Porter Ridge High School reportedly shared a picture of another student flying the flag in the parking lot that morning.

WBTV reports the picture created instant reaction and anger from several parents, who said the flag is a symbol of fear and hatred for people of color.

“To have my child go to school and that’s the first thing he saw when he’s just going to get an education made me cry this morning,” one mother said.

The mother, who chose to stay anonymous, went on to say that the flag itself isn’t necessarily the issue, but rather the symbolism behind it and the fear that it can create.

“Some use it as a symbol of heritage. That’s their right, that’s their choice, freedom of speech,” she said. “But it also creates a lot of fear in people.”

A spokesperson with Union County Public Schools provided the following statement regarding Thursday’s events:

“When Porter Ridge High School administrators were made aware of the flags, they responded immediately and spoke to the students involved. Following the conversation, the students removed the Confederate flags. The flags did not cause a disruption and there were no safety concerns.”

The spokesperson also shared that there are no school policies that prohibit the flying of flags on school grounds.

The students involved were not disciplined and removed the flags voluntarily after a conversation with administrators, according to school officials.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

