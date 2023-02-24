Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup

Black History Month Graphic
Black History Month Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local News Live shares a roundup of stories for Black History Month:

Princeville is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the U.S.

Throughout history, churches have played a role in black communities

Edith Lee-Payne attended the March on Washington in 1963 as a 12 year-old. Sixty years later she recounts her journey.

Femi Redwood’s podcast “Beyond Black History Month” celebrates black history year-round

“I Am A Man” is a slogan with deep roots in the Civil Rights Movement and in Memphis, TN

Author Dara Nichole’s “Madison Miles and Friends” book series teaches confidence and character

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting...
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Full bodycam video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan
Morning Star Baptist Church holds prayer service
Gulfport community leaders call for unity following Grand Jury verdict
Advocates at Monday’s gathering also said they had seen video of the incident from a nearby...
Grand Jury clears Gulfport police in shooting of Jaheim McMillan
Chase Malley, owner of Mile High Daiquiris on Cowan Road in Gulfport, prepares a to-go order...
East Gulfport development in a feeding frenzy
Youth pastor arrested for sexual battery against minor
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mississippi youth pastor

Latest News

Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan.
Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan
Femi Redwood
Edith Lee Paine
Importance of black churches