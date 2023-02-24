Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Home schooled kids take the field at Jeff Page Memorial Baseball Tournament

The first ever Jeff Page Memorial Tournament is taking the field at MGM Park in Biloxi, and...
The first ever Jeff Page Memorial Tournament is taking the field at MGM Park in Biloxi, and it's shining a light on sports opportunities for home schooled students.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s all about peanuts, popcorn, Cracker Jack and home schooled kids playing baseball. The first ever Jeff Page Memorial Tournament is happening at MGM Park in Biloxi.

Jim Davidson is coach of the Wildcats, and a parent who’s home schooled his six children for the last 26 years.

“I’ve heard that there’s been some other home school programs to start on the Coast, but none were successful. We’re just committed to making it a success,” Davidson said.

Four teams from Hattiesburg, Laurel, Jackson and the Coast are taking part in the tournament. Each have JV and varsity squads on the field.

The tournament is named for Jeff Page, who passed away in 2021. Before then, he and others were working on putting together an organization for home schooled kids who want to play baseball. His kids were starting to age out of recreation league.

“He wanted them to continue home schooling and not give up baseball,” Davidson said.

One of those kids, Fisher Page, is now playing for the Wildcats. And he appreciates that the event carries his father’s name, and his mission for homeschooled kids.

“It’s an honor. It’s pretty cool. It’s nice,” said Fisher Page.

They’re hoping this tournament can bring awareness so these home schooled children can play sports and also have facilities where they can lace up their cleats.

“It’s just amazing we’re able to play for a team, because down here in Mississippi you can’t play for a high school. So it’s a really cool opportunity for us to play competitive baseball,” said Alex Vera.

There are roughly 2,500 home school students in the three coastal counties. Currently, 164 of them play five different sports.

“We just want them to have the opportunity to play competitive sports,” Davidson added.

If you’d like to learn more about the Coastal Mississippi Homeschool Sports Association, visit their website at CoastalMississippiWildcats.com

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting...
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Full bodycam video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan
Morning Star Baptist Church holds prayer service
Gulfport community leaders call for unity following Grand Jury verdict
Advocates at Monday’s gathering also said they had seen video of the incident from a nearby...
Grand Jury clears Gulfport police in shooting of Jaheim McMillan
Chase Malley, owner of Mile High Daiquiris on Cowan Road in Gulfport, prepares a to-go order...
East Gulfport development in a feeding frenzy
Youth pastor arrested for sexual battery against minor
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mississippi youth pastor

Latest News

Port of Pascagoula director Mark McAndrews will retire at the end of June and the Jackson...
Pascagoula port director McAndrews to retire, board seeking replacement
Zyion Bell (left), Michael Carleon Casey (right)
Two teens arrested, charged in Gulfport shooting
Michael David Wheeler, 51, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement...
Biloxi man sentenced for aggravated assault on two police officers
Traffic advisory
TRAFFIC ALERT: MS 605 between Reichold Rd. and Hillcrest Rd.