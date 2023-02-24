Black History Month
Friday’s Forecast

Foggy start to Friday. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Dense fog is possible this morning. The day ahead brings a mostly cloudy to overcast sky with a slight chance for rain showers. Temperatures in the 60s and 70s this morning will eventually climb to a high in the mid 70s to the lower 80s this afternoon. Our spring-like pattern should not change much through the weekend. Then, around next Monday, a cold front will arrive ushering in a change to our weather pattern. This will allow for drier and slightly cooler conditions to begin next Tuesday.

