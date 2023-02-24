Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Black History Month: Retired Gulfport educator recreates history with Underground Railroad quilts

An arts and culture celebration is kicking off tomorrow.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - This month, we’ve been highlighting Black history across the Coast, and the final stop of our tour takes us to Gulfport.

An Arts and Culture celebration is kicking off on Friday, and there will be many signature pieces you’ll want to visit, including one from a long-time resident born from her love of re-creating historic pieces of art.

Detailed patchwork and designs hold the significance of the how Underground Railroad Code Quilt helped thousands gain access to freedom.

The designs communicated the path to hope.

If you look closely at one particular quilt, you’ll notice the vibrant and detailed colors hold a deeper meaning.

“The history tells of the symbolism of the struggle and various means by those who were seeking freedom looked for signs of direction, and that particular piece represents that,” said Lois Hawthorne.

You may know Hawthorne as a retired educator, but now she adds one more title to her many hats: quilter.

Her hands crafted the historic Underground Railroad Codes Quilt.

During the three years of needle, thread, and plenty of research, she learned of the meanings slaves followed for a promised new beginning.

“It allowed me to reflect. When I was in high school, we were taught negro history using a book by Carter G. Woodsen. I felt a sense of fulfillment,” she said.

An Underground Railroad Quilt is embedded with 12 codes, pictures, and shapes so an enslaved person would be aware of the area and where to head next.

Here are a few:

  • Monkeywrench - Slaves needed to gather tools on their journey to freedom.
  • Crossroads - Directions to the main crossroad of Cleveland, Ohio.
  • North Star- Slaves were to follow the North Star to Canada and freedom.

This isn’t the only piece on Hawthorne’s resumé.

She also made a pillow and custom quilt in memory of her childhood.

“The name of this quilt is Mama and Me. That name came from the fact that all this clothing came from all the clothing that me and my mother wore,” Hawthorne said.

Fabrics date back to when she was just seven years old.

Hawthorne’s creation will be featured in the Gulfport Arts Center during the Black History Month Celebration of Art and Culture.

“This is a way by which folks can know what we do. We sew, we shape clay. We do many things in our leisure and as a profession. I think there will be a broad variety of things that demonstrate the creative talents of our people,” she said.

The Exhibition will feature the work of African-American quilters, needlecrafters, painters, authors, and ceramists.

Doors open at the Gulfport Arts Center on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The display will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident was a semi-truck versus a...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal I-10 wreck in Harrison Co. congests traffic
Advocates at Monday’s gathering also said they had seen video of the incident from a nearby...
Grand Jury clears Gulfport police in shooting of Jaheim McMillan
The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting...
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Full bodycam video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme
Further details have been released regarding the events leading up to the shooting of...
Full investigation report regarding Jaheim McMillan shooting released by MBI

Latest News

Amber Spradley joins us live from the Jim Simpson Sr. Memorial Fishing Pier in Long Beach as...
LIVE: Lent begins with "Ashes to Go" event in Long Beach
More than a hundred floats rolled through, making it the largest parade this year.
Mardi Gras is a family affair for many float riders in GCCA parade
The Krewe of Real People The Next Generation picks up where an older krewe left off in 2017....
The Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation goes full force on Fat Tuesday
Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum September 20, 2023...
Guns N’ Roses world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum