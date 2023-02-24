Black History Month: Retired Gulfport educator recreates history with Underground Railroad quilts

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - This month, we’ve been highlighting Black history across the Coast, and the final stop of our tour takes us to Gulfport.

An Arts and Culture celebration is kicking off on Friday, and there will be many signature pieces you’ll want to visit, including one from a long-time resident born from her love of re-creating historic pieces of art.

Detailed patchwork and designs hold the significance of the how Underground Railroad Code Quilt helped thousands gain access to freedom.

The designs communicated the path to hope.

If you look closely at one particular quilt, you’ll notice the vibrant and detailed colors hold a deeper meaning.

“The history tells of the symbolism of the struggle and various means by those who were seeking freedom looked for signs of direction, and that particular piece represents that,” said Lois Hawthorne.

You may know Hawthorne as a retired educator, but now she adds one more title to her many hats: quilter.

Her hands crafted the historic Underground Railroad Codes Quilt.

During the three years of needle, thread, and plenty of research, she learned of the meanings slaves followed for a promised new beginning.

“It allowed me to reflect. When I was in high school, we were taught negro history using a book by Carter G. Woodsen. I felt a sense of fulfillment,” she said.

An Underground Railroad Quilt is embedded with 12 codes, pictures, and shapes so an enslaved person would be aware of the area and where to head next.

Here are a few:

Monkeywrench - Slaves needed to gather tools on their journey to freedom.

Crossroads - Directions to the main crossroad of Cleveland, Ohio.

North Star- Slaves were to follow the North Star to Canada and freedom.

This isn’t the only piece on Hawthorne’s resumé.

She also made a pillow and custom quilt in memory of her childhood.

“The name of this quilt is Mama and Me. That name came from the fact that all this clothing came from all the clothing that me and my mother wore,” Hawthorne said.

Fabrics date back to when she was just seven years old.

Hawthorne’s creation will be featured in the Gulfport Arts Center during the Black History Month Celebration of Art and Culture.

“This is a way by which folks can know what we do. We sew, we shape clay. We do many things in our leisure and as a profession. I think there will be a broad variety of things that demonstrate the creative talents of our people,” she said.

The Exhibition will feature the work of African-American quilters, needlecrafters, painters, authors, and ceramists.

Doors open at the Gulfport Arts Center on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The display will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

