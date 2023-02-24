Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mississippi youth pastor

Youth pastor arrested for sexual battery against minor
Youth pastor arrested for sexual battery against minor(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) - The Tupelo Police Department received an anonymous tip leading to a sexual battery arrest.

On February 15, detectives said the tip was pertaining to a possible inappropriate relationship between a local youth pastor and a minor.

A week later on February 22, 26-year-old Alexander R. Blackwelder of Tupelo was taken into custody by the Tupelo Police Department and charged with two counts of sexual battery-position of trust or authority of a child and one count of enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen ordered Blackwelder to be held without bond.

The charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting...
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Full bodycam video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan
Morning Star Baptist Church holds prayer service
Gulfport community leaders call for unity following Grand Jury verdict
Advocates at Monday’s gathering also said they had seen video of the incident from a nearby...
Grand Jury clears Gulfport police in shooting of Jaheim McMillan
Chase Malley, owner of Mile High Daiquiris on Cowan Road in Gulfport, prepares a to-go order...
East Gulfport development in a feeding frenzy
Further details have been released regarding the events leading up to the shooting of...
Full investigation report regarding Jaheim McMillan shooting released by MBI

Latest News

Nearly 80 degrees for parts of South MS. Meanwhile, North MS is barely into the 40s. All thanks...
Wesley's Friday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Ole Miss men's basketball coach Kermit Davis
Ole Miss head men’s basketball coach, Kermit Davis fired
Fog sticking around this morning. Our warmer than usual weather won't change much at all going...
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast
On today's 'In Their Shoes,' we meet a long-time bartender who crafts a unique experience for...
In Their Shoes: Giving each drink a personalized flair with master mixologist