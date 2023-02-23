Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

WATCH: Video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan

The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting...
The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan.

Grand Jury clears Gulfport police in shooting of Jaheim McMillan

As part of the investigation, the jury reviewed video from the night of the shooting.

Full investigation report regarding Jaheim McMillan shooting released by MBI

***WARNING: The following video is graphic in nature, and viewer discretion is advised.***

WLOX has chosen to edit the video only to blur the faces of the minors involved and to remove footage of McMillan’s body once he is no longer responsive.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident was a semi-truck versus a...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal I-10 wreck in Harrison Co. congests traffic
Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum September 20, 2023...
Guns N’ Roses world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Advocates at Monday’s gathering also said they had seen video of the incident from a nearby...
Grand Jury clears Gulfport police in shooting of Jaheim McMillan
Mississippi lawmakers are tackling the issue of ‘gas station heroin’
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Latest News

Here is the body camera video from the officer who shot Jaheim McMillan outside of a Gulfport...
GRAPHIC: Body camera footage from Jaheim McMillan shooting
Flint Creek hopes to have the cabins finished by the spring and the horse trail completed by...
Flint Creek adding more adventures for visitors
Pending bills would establish timeline for processing rape kits and update the definition...
Pending bills would establish timeline for processing rape kits and update the definition within the law
David Myrick of Gulfport was the first on the scene and first to be served Wednesday at the...
Blow Fly Bar & Grill reopens after months of preparation