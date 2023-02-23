WATCH: Video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan.

As part of the investigation, the jury reviewed video from the night of the shooting.

***WARNING: The following video is graphic in nature, and viewer discretion is advised.***

WLOX has chosen to edit the video only to blur the faces of the minors involved and to remove footage of McMillan’s body once he is no longer responsive.

