Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Newborn surrendered to hospital under Daniel’s Law, officials say

South Carolina officials said a baby was surrendered at a hospital.
South Carolina officials said a baby was surrendered at a hospital.(Pexels)
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - South Carolina officials said a newborn baby was surrendered safely to a hospital on Monday under Daniel’s Law.

The Department of Social Services said the baby boy was left at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and accepted under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

The newborn was born on Feb. 19 and weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces at the time of his birth, according to officials.

WHNS reports the Spartanburg County Department of Social Services took custody of the infant upon discharge from the hospital and placed him in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing for the baby will be held on April 3 at 2 p.m. at the Spartanburg County Family Court.

Those interested in the hearing can contact the Spartanburg Family Court at 864-596-2588 or the Spartanburg County Department of Social Services at 864-596-3001.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident was a semi-truck versus a...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal I-10 wreck in Harrison Co. congests traffic
Advocates at Monday’s gathering also said they had seen video of the incident from a nearby...
Grand Jury clears Gulfport police in shooting of Jaheim McMillan
The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting...
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Full bodycam video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme
Further details have been released regarding the events leading up to the shooting of...
Full investigation report regarding Jaheim McMillan shooting released by MBI

Latest News

Donald Dillbeck, 59, was sentenced to death for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann.
Man to be executed for 1990 Florida murder while a fugitive
FILE - R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May...
R. Kelly sentenced for child pornography, child enticement
If you're looking for some new seafood options this Lenten Season, be sure to check out Qdoba...
In the Kitchen with Qdoba Mexican Eats
Cast members Debbie Waltman and Andrea Crowe tells us about this Southern fried comedy about...
Biloxi Little Theater's presents The Red Velvet Cake Wars
This spring, Jackson County 4-H is introducing new programs to the community. Kimberly Gowdy...
Happening Feb. 23rd: Explore new Jackson County 4-H programs