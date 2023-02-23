Black History Month
National Guard conducting new archaeological research on famed WWII regiment

Items recovered from the barracks area of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team include dog tags, rings, kitchen utensils, canteens and cigarette cases.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s new archaeological research going on at Camp Shelby, focused on a famed World War Two regiment that trained at the post.

The Mississippi National Guard is heading up survey work at the former barracks area of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

That was a segregated unit of Japanese-American soldiers who fought in Europe.

The 442nd was the most decorated unit of the war, for its size and length of service.

“For this project, we’re concentrating on the living quarters for the 442nd, so our contractors are going in and we have maps of this location, so we know where their barracks would have been, we know where the concrete foundations would have been, too,” said Rita McCarty, manager of the cultural resources program for the Mississippi National Guard.

McCarty says the survey work should be completed in a couple of months.

She hopes a more extensive excavation can be done in the near future.

