Mississippi’s Super Bowl of STEM taking place in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Mississippi Academy of Sciences annual convention is known as the Super Bowl of STEM in Mississippi.

College professors, grad students and undergraduate students from all around the state are talking all things related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“Everybody will look at us and think we’re just a bunch of nerds, but this bunch of nerds really has a hard impact on Mississippi,” said Dr. Michelle Tucci, anesthesiology professor at University Medical Center. “We have a lot of people here representing various fields, from agriculture to zoology.”

All types of STEM-related topics are on the table here for these students and faculty members.

“The goal is to get participation from every institute in the state, so the MAS conference is really important to us to get all those people in one spot and share ideas and create collaborations,” said Alex Flynt, director of Mississippi IMBRE (Idea Network of Biomedical Excellence).

It’s for job retention as well. They’d like to keep the Magnolia State’s best and brightest at home working and educating the next generation of STEM students.

“We really try to get all players together to create a research infrastructure that’s viable and competitive,” Flynt added.

