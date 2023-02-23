Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Mississippi’s Super Bowl of STEM taking place in Biloxi

College professors, grad students and undergraduate students from all around the state are...
College professors, grad students and undergraduate students from all around the state are talking all things related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Mississippi Academy of Sciences annual convention is known as the Super Bowl of STEM in Mississippi.

College professors, grad students and undergraduate students from all around the state are talking all things related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“Everybody will look at us and think we’re just a bunch of nerds, but this bunch of nerds really has a hard impact on Mississippi,” said Dr. Michelle Tucci, anesthesiology professor at University Medical Center. “We have a lot of people here representing various fields, from agriculture to zoology.”

All types of STEM-related topics are on the table here for these students and faculty members.

“The goal is to get participation from every institute in the state, so the MAS conference is really important to us to get all those people in one spot and share ideas and create collaborations,” said Alex Flynt, director of Mississippi IMBRE (Idea Network of Biomedical Excellence).

It’s for job retention as well. They’d like to keep the Magnolia State’s best and brightest at home working and educating the next generation of STEM students.

“We really try to get all players together to create a research infrastructure that’s viable and competitive,” Flynt added.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident was a semi-truck versus a...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal I-10 wreck in Harrison Co. congests traffic
Advocates at Monday’s gathering also said they had seen video of the incident from a nearby...
Grand Jury clears Gulfport police in shooting of Jaheim McMillan
The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting...
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Full bodycam video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme
Further details have been released regarding the events leading up to the shooting of...
Full investigation report regarding Jaheim McMillan shooting released by MBI

Latest News

If you're looking for some new seafood options this Lenten Season, be sure to check out Qdoba...
In the Kitchen with Qdoba Mexican Eats
Cast members Debbie Waltman and Andrea Crowe tells us about this Southern fried comedy about...
Biloxi Little Theater's presents The Red Velvet Cake Wars
This spring, Jackson County 4-H is introducing new programs to the community. Kimberly Gowdy...
Happening Feb. 23rd: Explore new Jackson County 4-H programs
Meredith Horn and McKenzi Turpin from the Mississippi Aquarium are helping spread the word...
Mississippi Aquarium observes Invasive Species Awareness Week