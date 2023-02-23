Black History Month
Making history: Female athlete first to win state wrestling championship in Maine

Maddie Ripley, 16, is the only girl on the wrestling team at Oceanside High School in Rockland. (Source: WMTW, RIPLEY FAMILY, CNN)
By Jim Keithley
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WMTW) – A high school junior in Maine has made history, doing what no other female athlete in the state has done – winning a state wrestling championship.

Maddie Ripley, 16, is the only girl on the wrestling team at Oceanside High School in Rockland.

Ripley has become the first girl in Maine to win an individual state title while wrestling a boy.

She did it all in 1 minute and 44 seconds as she pinned Nick Allen during Saturday’s finals at the Class B championship.

“It felt really good. It didn’t feel real. I was, like, just blown away,” Ripley said.

Her twin brother, Gavin, who is also a wrestler and training partner, has been cheering her on every step of the way.

He also won a state title Saturday in his weight class.

Ripley said she plans to keep wrestling and hopes to become a nurse someday.

Copyright 2023 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

