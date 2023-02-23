Gulfport community leaders call for unity following Grand Jury verdict

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For many, the announcement of the Grand Jury verdict was an emotionally charged moment, especially after months of waiting.

One Gulfport community leader is calling for unity as the Rev. John Whitfield of Morning Star Baptist Church held a prayer service.

Congregations and other members in the neighborhood reflected on the tragic event back in October.

In a speech, the pastor called on help from several agencies on the Gulf Coast to ensure incidents like this can be prevented.

Two major topics were law enforcement training in critical situations along with teen gun violence and possession.

Whitfield said it’s vital for the community to identify those areas as a starting point.

“We need to begin to understand there are some issues that we need to address as a result of this shooting as a result of Jaheim losing his life. We have to use this as an opportunity not to try to further divide the community, but to bring the community together to seek some real resolutions to these problems,” Whitfield said.

You can hear Whitfield’s call for action on the Morning Star Baptist Church Facebook page.

