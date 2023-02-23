Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

East Gulfport development in a feeding frenzy

The Blow Fly is near one of the busiest corridors in Gulfport that is becoming one of the hottest business centers in the region.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the busiest corridors in Gulfport is becoming one of the hottest business centers in the region.

There’s a feeding frenzy of new restaurants and businesses coming online and old ones making a comeback near Cowan Road just north of Pass Road.

It doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Mile High Daiquiris is one of the newest businesses in Sweetwater Square on Cowan Road.

Chase Malley, a Gulfport High graduate, started his aviation-themed business in October of last year, and this is where he wanted it to be.

“And I knew that Cowan had a lot of growth coming up,” he said. “They have the apartments coming up, and then they have a lot of new restaurants over here. So I definitely wanted to be a part of this over here.”

It’s even near the water.

“We’re in a prime location, right here near the boat launch. So, we’re excited for this summertime for people to come out and get daiquiris and get gallons to go to hit the boat and go out to the islands,” Malley said.

All of the business is fed by a flood of traffic coming south from Interstate 10 and north from Highway 90.

It’s likely a lot more than the last count made in 2021 at 33,000 a day.

The re-opening of the new Blow Fly Bar & Grill is just one more example of how bullish investors are about the area’s growth.

“We just think this is a great area to be involved in and there are a lot of places that can be accessed by boat,” said owner Jonathan Allen. “And we know there’s a lot of South Mississippi boaters and they really want a cool place to bounce around by boat and we’re about to provide another venue for them.”

The potential is exciting to residents as well.

“I like the fact that Gulfport is growing,” said Gulfport resident Joe Pittman. “And this is absolutely a perfect fit for here and what’s going on at Captain Al’s and with Woody’s and Chilllville over there. I really am happy about this because I’m really close to here and it’s really close for me and my wife to come here and eat and enjoy the atmosphere.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum September 20, 2023...
Guns N’ Roses world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi lawmakers are tackling the issue of ‘gas station heroin’
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
For Stafford, Mardi Gras is more than a celebration. It’s a lifestyle.
Family’s love for Mardi Gras leads them to buy home on Biloxi parade route
The ball leads up to Tuesday’s GCCA Mardi Gras Parade in downtown Biloxi.
Gulf Coast Carnival Association Ball precedes Fat Tuesday parade in downtown Biloxi

Latest News

The group of students are traveling to ten American cities as part of the Ocean Classroom...
Students travel from Maine to Biloxi on 135-foot schooner for school field trip
Investigation
Full investigation report regarding Jaheim McMillan shooting released by MBI
Flint Creek hopes to have the cabins finished by the spring and the horse trail completed by...
Flint Creek adds more adventures for visitors
This is the body camera of the officer who fired deadly shots.
WARNING: This video may be disturbing for some viewers