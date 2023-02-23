East Gulfport development in a feeding frenzy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the busiest corridors in Gulfport is becoming one of the hottest business centers in the region.

There’s a feeding frenzy of new restaurants and businesses coming online and old ones making a comeback near Cowan Road just north of Pass Road.

It doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Mile High Daiquiris is one of the newest businesses in Sweetwater Square on Cowan Road.

Chase Malley, a Gulfport High graduate, started his aviation-themed business in October of last year, and this is where he wanted it to be.

“And I knew that Cowan had a lot of growth coming up,” he said. “They have the apartments coming up, and then they have a lot of new restaurants over here. So I definitely wanted to be a part of this over here.”

It’s even near the water.

“We’re in a prime location, right here near the boat launch. So, we’re excited for this summertime for people to come out and get daiquiris and get gallons to go to hit the boat and go out to the islands,” Malley said.

All of the business is fed by a flood of traffic coming south from Interstate 10 and north from Highway 90.

It’s likely a lot more than the last count made in 2021 at 33,000 a day.

The re-opening of the new Blow Fly Bar & Grill is just one more example of how bullish investors are about the area’s growth.

“We just think this is a great area to be involved in and there are a lot of places that can be accessed by boat,” said owner Jonathan Allen. “And we know there’s a lot of South Mississippi boaters and they really want a cool place to bounce around by boat and we’re about to provide another venue for them.”

The potential is exciting to residents as well.

“I like the fact that Gulfport is growing,” said Gulfport resident Joe Pittman. “And this is absolutely a perfect fit for here and what’s going on at Captain Al’s and with Woody’s and Chilllville over there. I really am happy about this because I’m really close to here and it’s really close for me and my wife to come here and eat and enjoy the atmosphere.”

