UPDATE: Citywide boil water notice lifted in Waveland

The city of Waveland issued a Boil Water Notice Tuesday, February 21.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A citywide boil water notice issued by the city of Waveland due to a lss of pressure in the system has officially been lifted.

The notice was put into place around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday and was expected to last through 8:45 p.m. Thursday. However, officials gave the all clear just over four hours earlier than expected.

For any other updates, check out the City of Waveland Facebook page.

