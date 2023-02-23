Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her terminally ill husband in a hospital, but then was taken into custody, police said.(Volusia County Division of Corrections via AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – Charges have been reduced for a 76-year-old woman accused of killing her terminally ill husband, according to Volusia County online court records.

Ellen Gilland was arrested in January at the end of a four-hour standoff with police after shooting her 77-year-old husband, Jerry, in the head at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach, authorities said.

According to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young, the couple had a plan in the works for weeks before the shooting.

Young explained they decided if Jerry Gilland’s illness took a turn for the worse, “he wanted her to end this.”

“Apparently the goal was for him to do it, but he didn’t have the strength, so she had to carry it out,” Young said.

So they turned to “a murder suicide in which she would kill herself,” the police chief said. “But she decided she couldn’t go through with it.”

Ellen Gilland was initially charged with premeditated first-degree murder with two counts of aggressive assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Court records show that a grand jury indictment issued Wednesday against Ellen Gilland had reduced the charges to assisting self-murder/manslaughter, aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

If found guilty, she could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.

Had Ellen Gilland been indicted and convicted of first-degree murder, she would have faced a mandatory life sentence.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident was a semi-truck versus a...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal I-10 wreck in Harrison Co. congests traffic
Advocates at Monday’s gathering also said they had seen video of the incident from a nearby...
Grand Jury clears Gulfport police in shooting of Jaheim McMillan
The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting...
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Full bodycam video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme
Further details have been released regarding the events leading up to the shooting of...
Full investigation report regarding Jaheim McMillan shooting released by MBI

Latest News

If you're looking for some new seafood options this Lenten Season, be sure to check out Qdoba...
In the Kitchen with Qdoba Mexican Eats
Cast members Debbie Waltman and Andrea Crowe tells us about this Southern fried comedy about...
Biloxi Little Theater's presents The Red Velvet Cake Wars
This spring, Jackson County 4-H is introducing new programs to the community. Kimberly Gowdy...
Happening Feb. 23rd: Explore new Jackson County 4-H programs
Meredith Horn and McKenzi Turpin from the Mississippi Aquarium are helping spread the word...
Mississippi Aquarium observes Invasive Species Awareness Week
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Harvey Weinstein gets 16 years for rape, sexual assault