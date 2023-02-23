Blow Fly Bar & Grill reopens after months of preparation

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Last week was the soft opening and now it’s for real. The Blow Fly Bar & Grill in Gulfport is now open to the public. There have been a lot of ups and downs since the original restaurant opened in 1955.

New owner Jonathan Allen said he’s got the secret recipe to make this restaurant stick.

That recipe? A combination of great food, beautiful environment and a good team that will keep the dream alive.

“I think that we’ve got a phenomenal team assembled here and we can be flexible with where we think this restaurant really needs to go - and the direction it needs,” he said. “And we have spared no expense in doing the renovation to what we think our customers are really going to enjoy.”

The official opening drew a nice crowd of long-time customers, including David Myrick of Gulfport who was first on the scene and first to be served.

“It’s been around in my family from the time I was a child,” he said. “We grew up eating at the Blow Fly. It’s just been a staple on the Coast for many, many years.”

For the current times and days, just check out the Blow Fly Bar & Grill’s Facebook page.

