Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Ash Wednesday services take place in Biloxi as Lent begins

People around the coast are marking the beginning of the Lenten Season.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ash Wednesday service was held at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Biloxi to celebrate the start of the Lenten season.

104-year-old Biloxi resident Irene Schwan is a member of the church. She said she’s been observing fasting days for years.

“I do try to,” Schwan said. “I’ve been doing it since I was young, and I’m in the habit of fasting.”

Member Tana Bradley said Lent is a time to work on your inner self.

“Every year, it’s a season to really reflect on your faith,” Bradley said. “Hopefully deepen in your relationship with God.”

Father Godfrey Andoh said Christians should use Lent as an opportunity to strengthen their faith.

“It’s a period that we are all invited as children of God to come back to God,” Andoh said. “It’s a journey into ourselves and a journey towards God into ourselves, to identify our waywardness, our wrongdoings and our sins.”

Bradley said she thinks the number 40 has lots of significance within the Catholic faith.

“The 40 days leading up to Easter is the time for preparation for the biggest holiday in our church, which of course is Easter in the resurrection, “she said. “During that time, we pray, give alms, preparing ourselves for that holiday.”

Father Andoh said he hopes Christians will look into their hearts during this season of fasting and come back to God.

“Every single day of our lives is a gift, so if we recognize that and not take anything for granted and be repentant for our sins so that we will stay with God into eternity,” he said. “We never know when it is that we are going to be called to Himself.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident was a semi-truck versus a...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal I-10 wreck in Harrison Co. congests traffic
Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum September 20, 2023...
Guns N’ Roses world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Advocates at Monday’s gathering also said they had seen video of the incident from a nearby...
Grand Jury clears Gulfport police in shooting of Jaheim McMillan
Mississippi lawmakers are tackling the issue of ‘gas station heroin’
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Latest News

Flint Creek hopes to have the cabins finished by the spring and the horse trail completed by...
Flint Creek adding more adventures for visitors
David Myrick of Gulfport was the first on the scene and first to be served Wednesday at the...
Blow Fly Bar & Grill reopens after months of preparation
The group of students are traveling to ten American cities as part of the Ocean Classroom...
Students travel from Maine to Biloxi on 135-foot schooner for school field trip
Chase Malley, owner of Mile High Daiquiris on Cowan Road in Gulfport, prepares a to-go order...
East Gulfport development in a feeding frenzy