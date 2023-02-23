Ash Wednesday services take place in Biloxi as Lent begins

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ash Wednesday service was held at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Biloxi to celebrate the start of the Lenten season.

104-year-old Biloxi resident Irene Schwan is a member of the church. She said she’s been observing fasting days for years.

“I do try to,” Schwan said. “I’ve been doing it since I was young, and I’m in the habit of fasting.”

Member Tana Bradley said Lent is a time to work on your inner self.

“Every year, it’s a season to really reflect on your faith,” Bradley said. “Hopefully deepen in your relationship with God.”

Father Godfrey Andoh said Christians should use Lent as an opportunity to strengthen their faith.

“It’s a period that we are all invited as children of God to come back to God,” Andoh said. “It’s a journey into ourselves and a journey towards God into ourselves, to identify our waywardness, our wrongdoings and our sins.”

Bradley said she thinks the number 40 has lots of significance within the Catholic faith.

“The 40 days leading up to Easter is the time for preparation for the biggest holiday in our church, which of course is Easter in the resurrection, “she said. “During that time, we pray, give alms, preparing ourselves for that holiday.”

Father Andoh said he hopes Christians will look into their hearts during this season of fasting and come back to God.

“Every single day of our lives is a gift, so if we recognize that and not take anything for granted and be repentant for our sins so that we will stay with God into eternity,” he said. “We never know when it is that we are going to be called to Himself.”

