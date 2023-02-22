Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Wednesday’s Forecast

As you head out this morning you may run into some morning fog that could impact visibility on the roads. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning! On this Ash Wednesday, be aware as you head out this morning you may run into some morning fog that could impact visibility on the roads. It will also be a windy day, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Like yesterday, there will only be a slight chance for showers so hardly any rain is expected. Afternoon highs will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s which may be near-record values for parts of our region. Overall, a spring-like temperature pattern will continue for the rest of this week.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum September 20, 2023...
Guns N’ Roses world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi lawmakers are tackling the issue of ‘gas station heroin’
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
For Stafford, Mardi Gras is more than a celebration. It’s a lifestyle.
Family’s love for Mardi Gras leads them to buy home on Biloxi parade route
The ball leads up to Tuesday’s GCCA Mardi Gras Parade in downtown Biloxi.
Gulf Coast Carnival Association Ball precedes Fat Tuesday parade in downtown Biloxi

Latest News

Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Staying mild and muggy tonight
Mild and muggy tonight. Ash Wednesday will be warm and windy.
Taylor's Tuesday 4 PM First Alert Forecast
Warm and breezy for Mardi Gras
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast