Wednesday’s Forecast

Good morning! On this Ash Wednesday, be aware as you head out this morning you may run into some morning fog that could impact visibility on the roads. It will also be a windy day, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Like yesterday, there will only be a slight chance for showers so hardly any rain is expected. Afternoon highs will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s which may be near-record values for parts of our region. Overall, a spring-like temperature pattern will continue for the rest of this week.

