Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal I-10 wreck in Harrison Co. congests traffic

Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident was a semi-truck versus a...
Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident was a semi-truck versus a motorcycle.(Hawaii News Now)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISION COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal wreck on I-10 east is causing traffic issues Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes before the Long Beach/County Farm Road Exit 28 around 2:30 p.m.

Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident was a semi-truck versus a motorcycle. One person died in the crash.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer has been called to the scene. Identity of the victim will be released once family is notified.

Expect traffic delays in the area as crews work to clean up the scene.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum September 20, 2023...
Guns N’ Roses world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi lawmakers are tackling the issue of ‘gas station heroin’
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
For Stafford, Mardi Gras is more than a celebration. It’s a lifestyle.
Family’s love for Mardi Gras leads them to buy home on Biloxi parade route
The ball leads up to Tuesday’s GCCA Mardi Gras Parade in downtown Biloxi.
Gulf Coast Carnival Association Ball precedes Fat Tuesday parade in downtown Biloxi

Latest News

According to GPD, the truck is stuck across the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 near Gulf Avenue.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: 18-wheeler freed after getting stuck in sand across Highway 90
One person is dead after a wreck in Gulfport Monday afternoon.
Victim identified after Highway 90 wreck in Gulfport
Cleanup is expected to take a few hours, but crews are hoping to finish by noon.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson Co.
The on-ramp from Rodriguez Street to I-110 south has been the spot of numerous accidents in the...
I-110 south near Rodriguez Street a traffic challenge