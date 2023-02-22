TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal I-10 wreck in Harrison Co. congests traffic

HARRISION COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal wreck on I-10 east is causing traffic issues Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes before the Long Beach/County Farm Road Exit 28 around 2:30 p.m.

Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident was a semi-truck versus a motorcycle. One person died in the crash.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer has been called to the scene. Identity of the victim will be released once family is notified.

Expect traffic delays in the area as crews work to clean up the scene.

