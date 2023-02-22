Black History Month
Police investigating possible break-in at Long Beach post office

Police said sometime between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning, someone vandalized the blue drop boxes outside the post office
Police said sometime between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning, someone vandalized the blue drop boxes outside the post office(Long Beach Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach police are investigating a break-in at the post office.

Police said sometime between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning, someone vandalized the blue drop boxes outside the post office. Police say someone pried open the metal mailboxes, but they don’t know how much if any mail was taken.

Police are checking surveillance cameras from nearby businesses trying to find the culprit. The U.S. Postal Inspector is also investigating.

Anyone with information to help should call Long Beach Police or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

