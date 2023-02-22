Black History Month
Pass Christian’s Chase Carmody stepping away as head football coach

The Pass Christian School District is pleased to announce its selection of Mr. Patrick “Chase”...
By Blake Brannon
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) -The Pass Christian football team is the latest to start the search for a new head coach.

The school confirmed Wednesday Chase Carmody is stepping down as head coach of the Pirates.

Carmody was brought on at Pass before the start of the 2020 season and has led the Pirates to the playoffs the last two years.

Before taking the pass job he served as the defensive coordinator for Pearl High School and helped them win the 2017 6A State Championship.

This marks the seventh school with a coaching change this offseason.

