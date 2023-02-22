Pass Christian’s Chase Carmody stepping away as head football coach

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) -The Pass Christian football team is the latest to start the search for a new head coach.

The school confirmed Wednesday Chase Carmody is stepping down as head coach of the Pirates.

Carmody was brought on at Pass before the start of the 2020 season and has led the Pirates to the playoffs the last two years.

Before taking the pass job he served as the defensive coordinator for Pearl High School and helped them win the 2017 6A State Championship.

This marks the seventh school with a coaching change this offseason.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.