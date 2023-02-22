More fog possible tonight

It’s was toasty today! We’re not going to cool down much tonight, and patchy dense fog is possible along the coast. Another Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties. There is a small chance for a stray shower or two tonight, but many of us will stay dry.

Thursday and Friday will stay very warm and muggy. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few showers may try to develop ahead of a weak front, but any rain will be light.

The warm, muggy weather will last through the weekend! Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Rain chances will stay slim.

