Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Mardi Gras is a family affair for many float riders in GCCA parade

More than a hundred floats rolled through, making it the largest parade this year.
By Noah Noble
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 115th Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade happened in downtown Biloxi Tuesday. More than a hundred floats rolled through, making it the largest parade this year.

WLOX News spoke to some of the riders on the floats to put a name to the people that crowds cheer for as beads fly.

Chris Melton is on the Krewe of Picks. He and his family have been in the GCCA parade for over 20 years.

“It’s multi-generational. We got the grandkids on here,” he said. “My son has grown up on a float. Unfortunately, he’s working today, but he went from being shy and not liking the noise to having a good time.”

Jared Breal is also a longtime float rider. He has been with the Krewe of Marcellus for 10 years.

“I grew up doing Mardi Gras. I’ve walked beside the floats when I was just 10 years old, and now I’m old enough to ride,” Breal said.

For him, his favorite part is the crowd’s reaction to music.

“Watching people dance to the music we play. The DJ has got to be good. Every year, you hear the same songs, but it’s always a good time,” he said.

Monica Matthew introduced her husband Jeffrey to Mardi Gras with the Krewe of Fools seven years ago.

“Last year he got to ride, and now he’s hooked. We’re having a blast,” she said.

Jim Hardin rode on the Aladdin Construction float. For him and his family, Mardi Gras is a big deal.

“We do everything with Mardi Gras leading up to it,” he said. “The ball and all the parties. But parade day is the best. There’s so many people out. It’s part of the culture and who are in South Mississippi in this region.”

Reigning in jewels over this year’s GCCA Parade were Queen Ixolib Abigail Peyton Raworth and King D’Iberville Dr. Robert Lexington “Trey” Sutton III.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Officials report no fatalities at this time.
UPDATE: One in critical condition after Sunday night Hwy 90 wreck
Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum September 20, 2023...
Guns N’ Roses world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi lawmakers are tackling the issue of ‘gas station heroin’
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

Latest News

Police said sometime between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning, someone vandalized the blue...
Police investigating possible break-in at Long Beach post office
The Krewe of Real People The Next Generation picks up where an older krewe left off in 2017....
The Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation goes full force on Fat Tuesday
More than a hundred floats rolled through, making it the largest parade this year.
Mardi Gras is a family affair for many float riders in GCCA parade
Mild and muggy tonight. Ash Wednesday will be warm and windy.
Taylor's Tuesday 4 PM First Alert Forecast