The Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation goes full force on Fat Tuesday

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of partiers gathered in Bay St. Louis on Fat Tuesday as the Krewe of Real People The Next Generation kicked off its parade.

The Krewe of Real People The Next Generation picks up where an older krewe left off in 2017. The Next Generation’s purpose is to celebrate the community and the culture of Bay St. Louis.

The celebration in New Orleans didn’t stop krewe members like Leo Hawkins Jr. from having a good time.

“The party is here,” Hawkins said. “We aren’t worried about New Orleans; the party here.”

Paradegoers like Latoria Grayer said it was her second time attending the parade and that she enjoyed the atmosphere.

“Wonderful,” Grayer said. “Glad to be out here amongst the living and enjoying ourselves.”

Kaide Hawkins got to ride in the parade. He said the experience was memorable.

“I like that people are so happy,” Hawkins said. “I get beads and stuff and I also get to be on the floats and stuff.”

The Next Generation’s president Lonnie Bradley II said his krewe rolled to send an important message to the community.

“Stop the violence,” Bradley said. “Each one teaches one man. Grab somebody, help them. Don’t throw these young people away. There’s a lot of them doing great things, we have to just grab them, teach them and help them. We can do it.”

