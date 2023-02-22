Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

The Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation goes full force on Fat Tuesday

The Krewe of Real People The Next Generation picks up where an older krewe left off in 2017, celebrating the community and culture of Bay St. Louis.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of partiers gathered in Bay St. Louis on Fat Tuesday as the Krewe of Real People The Next Generation kicked off its parade.

The Krewe of Real People The Next Generation picks up where an older krewe left off in 2017. The Next Generation’s purpose is to celebrate the community and the culture of Bay St. Louis.

The celebration in New Orleans didn’t stop krewe members like Leo Hawkins Jr. from having a good time.

“The party is here,” Hawkins said. “We aren’t worried about New Orleans; the party here.”

Paradegoers like Latoria Grayer said it was her second time attending the parade and that she enjoyed the atmosphere.

“Wonderful,” Grayer said. “Glad to be out here amongst the living and enjoying ourselves.”

Kaide Hawkins got to ride in the parade. He said the experience was memorable.

“I like that people are so happy,” Hawkins said. “I get beads and stuff and I also get to be on the floats and stuff.”

The Next Generation’s president Lonnie Bradley II said his krewe rolled to send an important message to the community.

“Stop the violence,” Bradley said. “Each one teaches one man. Grab somebody, help them. Don’t throw these young people away. There’s a lot of them doing great things, we have to just grab them, teach them and help them. We can do it.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Officials report no fatalities at this time.
UPDATE: One in critical condition after Sunday night Hwy 90 wreck
Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum September 20, 2023...
Guns N’ Roses world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi lawmakers are tackling the issue of ‘gas station heroin’
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

Latest News

More than a hundred floats rolled through, making it the largest parade this year.
Mardi Gras is a family affair for many float riders in GCCA parade
Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum September 20, 2023...
Guns N’ Roses world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Two TikTok stars- Caroline Davis and Matt Bounds- are now part of a national cooking contest...
TikTok stars raise money for Lasagna Love, feeding those in need
Bill Snyder and Amber Spradley join us live from Biloxi with all the commotion ahead of the...
LIVE: GCCA parade gets ready to roll; parade-goers stake out spots hours early