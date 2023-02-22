Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

IHOP is bringing back free Short Stacks on National Pancake Day

The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.(IHOP/Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Breakfast fans, the greatest day of the year is upon us.

IHOP will celebrate National Pancake Day on Feb. 28 by offering guests a free Short Stack of buttermilk pancakes, the chain said in a news release.

The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A Short Stack consists of three buttermilk pancakes. The deal is limited to one free Short Stack per guest.

IHOP has celebrated National Pancake Day for 17 years with free Short Stacks.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum September 20, 2023...
Guns N’ Roses world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi lawmakers are tackling the issue of ‘gas station heroin’
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
For Stafford, Mardi Gras is more than a celebration. It’s a lifestyle.
Family’s love for Mardi Gras leads them to buy home on Biloxi parade route
The ball leads up to Tuesday’s GCCA Mardi Gras Parade in downtown Biloxi.
Gulf Coast Carnival Association Ball precedes Fat Tuesday parade in downtown Biloxi

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Biden: Putin’s suspension of nuclear arms treaty with US ‘big mistake’
Y-12 National Security Complex is located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
Fire breaks out at uranium processing facility in Tennessee
Jason Conn landed a 17.03-pound ShareLunker 642 while at O.H. Ivie near San Angelo, according...
Fisherman reels in one of the heaviest fish to ever hit the scales in Texas
A fire broke out at Y-12 National Security Complex Wednesday, Kathryn King with Y-12 told WVLT...
Emergency Response At Y-12 National Security Complex