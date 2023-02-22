Black History Month
Gulfport city council funds Forest Heights flood control project

Help is coming to areas experiencing heavy flood waters.
Gulfport council members approved a plan to foot the bill to finish the design for the Forest Heights Flood Control/Drainage Project.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Neighbors in a Gulfport community have been fed up with flooding after heavy rain for years, and now change is on the way.

A hefty check is going toward stopping flooding from Turkey Creek in Forest Heights.

A $2 million project to alleviate flood waters is underway. Gulfport council members approved a plan to foot the bill to finish the design for the Forest Heights Flood Control/Drainage Project.

Director of Public works and Engineering Wayne Miller said flooding has been a concern for more than a decade.

“Since Hurricane Katrina, there have been a few houses that have flooded in the area. Then, we’re having to set up pumps on the levee, manual pumps to keep an eye on. This means what this allows us to do is have pumps installed on site permanently,” Miller said.

Here’s the breakdown of expenses:

The city originally budgeted $210,000 for architecture and engineering. After speaking with the Corps of Engineers, it was determined costs will fall around $610,190. In addition, the city budgeted $1,489,810 for real estate.

This brings the receipt to a whopping $2.1 million.

“It’s a project to come in, evaluate the existing levee height and per the recommendation of the Corps of Engineers, increase that but also put in a stormwater station on sight to help eliminate any potential flooding,” Miller said.

Miller said costs will be paid with Gulf Coast Restoration Funds.

“The remaining 400,190 will get us to complete engineering drawings,” Miller said.

The city will then be able to determine the amount of property to be purchased.

