Grand Jury clears Gulfport police in shooting of Jaheim McMillan

Advocates at Monday’s gathering also said they had seen video of the incident from a nearby business and were preparing to release the video to give the public a clearer picture of what happened.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Grand Jury has released a partial report regarding the Oct. 6 officer-involved shooting of Jaheim McMillan in Gulfport.

After a full and deliberate consideration of all the facts and circumstances leading up to the shooting, and the circumstances as they existed at the time of the shooting, the Grand Jury found no criminal conduct on behalf of the officer involved from the Gulfport Police Department.

15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was taken off life support on Oct. 8, 2022, after being shot by a Gulfport police officer. According to police, Gulfport PD received reports of a car with multiple people inside waving guns at drivers. The car was stopped by an officer at a Family Dollar at the corner of 8th Avenue and Pass Road, causing its occupants to flee. According to a press release, the officer then engaged an armed suspect, leading to shots being fired.

Four other teens in the car with McMillian were arrested that day on charges of aggravated assault.

Court documents show the first call about the teens came in at 2:28 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, when a driver reported a silver Kia Soul with a Georgia license plate driving recklessly on Hwy 605 near I-10. The caller said the teens in the Kia Soul had the windows rolled down and began “flipping them off.” Eventually, both vehicles stopped next to each other at the red light at Brentwood Boulevard. That’s when the caller and his passenger said they saw the right rear passenger in the Kia Soul brandish a firearm.

While state agencies were investigating the incident, community members demanded answers. Protests were held outside of the Gulfport Police Department and the Family Dollar location where McMillan was shot.

WATCH: Advocates for Jaheim McMillan call for officer’s arrest, police chief’s termination

According to Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper, threats had also been made to an officer wrongfully accused of shooting the teen in the days after the incident.

From the beginning, family and community leaders have called for the release of any video that showed the fatal shooting outside the Gulfport Family Dollar. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell has promised to do just that, but only after the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s analysis is complete.

Just over two months after the shooting, that is exactly what happened. Through a new law regarding officer-involved shootings, the case was then turned over to the state attorney general’s office.

Still, advocates for Jaheim McMillan continued their calls for a public release of the video, culminating in a heated exchange earlier this month where roughly two dozen protestors entered Gulfport City Hall demanding to speak with Mayor Billy Hewes.

According to the partial Grand Jury report released on Wednesday, Feb. 22, no further action is warranted by this body as a result of the findings.

Guns N’ Roses world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Family’s love for Mardi Gras leads them to buy home on Biloxi parade route
Gulf Coast Carnival Association Ball precedes Fat Tuesday parade in downtown Biloxi

Wesley's Wednesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast