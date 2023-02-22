Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Do House Bill 1020 opponents have a proposal to address Jackson crime?

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -House Bill 1020 would expand the Capital Complex Improvement District and appoint two judges to hear cases. We’ve shared the opposition with you. Now, we’re asking if there’s an alternative proposal.

“You don’t like that idea that we’ve put forward?” asked HB 1020 author Rep. Trey Lamar. “Well, give me your ideas.”

We spoke with seven members of the Jackson delegation and found that they don’t have a singular plan to replace 1020. Instead, several members don’t think there’s a need to reinvent the wheel. They just want the system that exists to get more funding.

“We need to support the Jackson Police Department. We need to support our judges who are elected here in Hinds County with additional help. We need to support our district attorney Jody Owens,” said Sen. David Blount.

“We’re playing prevent defense right now,” noted Sen. John Horn. “It’s hard to ask for resources when you’re fighting for your life.”

A search of the bills doesn’t turn up bills that have been filed to specifically address those funding requests.

Rep. Zakiya Summers says the question of proposals to address crime problems in the city goes beyond law and order type bills.

“Can’t just be law enforcement focused,” said Summers. “We know law enforcement is an important piece to the puzzle. But we cannot police or patrol our way out of crime in the city of Jackson.”

She referenced bills designed to target root causes like poverty. Some of her colleagues echo that.

“I say you fight crime with jobs in the economy,” added DeKeither Stamps. “And that’s what we [are] fighting for. It’s not a specific bill. It’s about the culture of disinvestment that causes the crime to happen in the first place.”

Bills that have been filed range from funding for the city to buy advanced crime reduction technology, more video cameras connected to the real-time crime center, and construction of a misdemeanor offenses detention center.

“Just claiming everything is racist because you don’t agree with the exact merits of the proposal that’s put forward is not helping the situation,” added Lamar. “Come forward with real ideas. Let’s focus on the facts. And let’s make Jackson a better capital city for all Mississippians.”>

Members of the delegation tell us they’re still hopeful some of those funding requests can be incorporated in the budgeting process. Meanwhile, Chairman Trey Lamar says he’s still open to debating the details of the bill and whether there are other ways to address Jackson’s crime.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Officials report no fatalities at this time.
UPDATE: One in critical condition after Sunday night Hwy 90 wreck
Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum September 20, 2023...
Guns N’ Roses world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi lawmakers are tackling the issue of ‘gas station heroin’
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

Latest News

‘Kill the Bill’: Mississippi State Conference NAACP members hold press conference regarding House Bill 1020
Police said sometime between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning, someone vandalized the blue...
Police investigating possible break-in at Long Beach post office
More than a hundred floats rolled through, making it the largest parade this year.
Mardi Gras is a family affair for many float riders in GCCA parade
The Krewe of Real People The Next Generation picks up where an older krewe left off in 2017....
The Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation goes full force on Fat Tuesday