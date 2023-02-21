Black History Month
WATCH LIVE: Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade rolls through Downtown Biloxi

By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s Fat Tuesday and that means the streets of Downtown Biloxi are filled with revelers for the annual Gulf Coast Carnival Association Mardi Gras Parade. The parade starts at 1 p.m. and WLOX will have live coverage both on TV and online. Join David Elliott and Karen Abernathy as our livestream starts at 1 p.m.

Gulf Coast Carnival Association Mardi Gras Parade, Biloxi
Gulf Coast Carnival Association Mardi Gras Parade, Biloxi(WLOX)

Reigning over this year’s GCCA Parade is Queen Ixolib, Abigail Peyton Raworth, and King D’Iberville, Dr. Robert Lexington “Trey” Sutton III.

Raworth is from Pascagoula. She graduated from Resurrection High as well as the University of Mississippi. Her great grandfather was king in 1909, and her grandfather, Butch Oustalet III, was king in 2011. Her parents have both served as dukes and maids. She and her brother have served as pages, a maid and a flagbearer.

Sutton graduated from Gulfport High and Mississippi State University. He’s a dentist and the owner of Gulf Coast Dental Care, but this week, he’s trading in his scrubs for a crown, scepter and a train. He joined GCCA in 2015, serving as a duke to King David Riemann.

One of the biggest highlights of the Mardi Gras season on the Coast, the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Ball took place on Monday.

