Warm and breezy Mardi Gras

By Taylor Graham
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Happy Mardi Gras! It’s going to be a warm and breezy afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Some patchy fog may linger today, and an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Most of us will stay dry. Some cloud cover will develop tonight, and patchy fog is possible, too. We’ll only cool down into the mid 60s tonight.

Ash Wednesday will be very warm and breezy. Winds could gust near 30 MPH from the south, and we will easily reach the mid to upper 70s. A few inland areas could reach the low 80s. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s on the coast. Inland areas will be in the low to mid 80s. It will be very humid, and a few showers will be possible.

The warm, humid air will stick around through Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s. Only isolated showers will be possible.

Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
