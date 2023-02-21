Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Mississippi residents give allegiance to American Heart Month

This month, people in South Mississippi and across the country are focusing on cardiovascular health, as February is American Heart Month.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - This month, people in South Mississippi and across the country are focusing on cardiovascular health, as February is American Heart Month. The focus this month is prevention of heart disease.

Sherry Shultz is one of those people. She’s an Ocean Springs resident who went to the emergency room on May 19, 2021 after experiencing aches in her body.

“They did a CAT scan to see if maybe the scopes missed something,” said Shultz. “That’s when they saw the bottom half of my heart that it was swollen, and because it was swollen, they requested an echocardiogram, and that’s when they saw in my heart function was not very good.”

The doctors told her that she had heart failure. She said it shocked her.

“For, like, 30 minutes, I just sat in the hospital room like, ‘Am I dying?’” she said. “I’ve got four kids. I can’t leave my babies.”

She said her doctor treated her with medication to strengthen her heart. She spent a week in the hospital. When she was discharged, she could barely function.

“At the time, I was a stay-at-home mom and I was homeschooling my kids,” she said. “Not being able to give them what they needed made me feel horrible. I felt like I was failing my family, and I didn’t like that.”

More than 800,000 people in the U.S. die from cardiovascular disease each year. About 160,000 of those deaths occur in people under the age of 65.

Dr. Umair Malik, a cardiologist in the Memorial Health System, said there are things you can do to stay healthy.

“Exercise, walking, being physically active is one thing that goes a long way in terms of preventing heart disease, such as blockages in the blood vessels that feed the heart muscles,” Malik said. “The other thing is eating healthy, more foods, more vegetables, and less of the fried food that we eat.”

Shultz said she’s feeling better, and she lives every day for her family.

“I started appreciating my days better,” she said. “My thing is as soon as you feel bad, go do something about it, even if it’s a stomach virus.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Officials report no fatalities at this time.
UPDATE: One in critical condition after Sunday night Hwy 90 wreck
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
GPD: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru lane after fight via intercom
The high energy and excitement for Mardi Gras sounded off through the streets of Pascagoula for...
JCCA Parade in Pascagoula serves as scene to many firsts
The view Friday night from the Golden Nugget Casino of Biloxi Bay Bridge.
Vancleave man dead after motorcycle crash on Biloxi Bay Bridge

Latest News

The focus this month is prevention of heart disease.
Mississippi residents give allegiance to American Heart Month
Memorial Health System Cardiologist Dr. Antoine Rizk tells us about new technology available on...
Dr. Antoine Rizk talks about the future of heart procedures
Mississippi has the highest infant mortality rate in the country. One program aims to improve those numbers.
Bruce Willis walks the red carpet at the Jazz Foundation of America's 17th annual "A Great...
Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia. What is FTD?