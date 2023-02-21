Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Mild tonight. Warm for Mardi Gras.

Mild tonight. Warm and breezy Mardi Gras.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re not going to cool down much at all tonight. Temperatures will only drop into the low to mid 60s by Tuesday morning. There will be some passing clouds, and a little patchy fog is possible.

It’s going to be very warm and breezy for Fat Tuesday! We’ll easily warm up into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. While a stray shower can’t be ruled out, many of us will stay dry. Ash Wednesday will be just as warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will be another windy day with gusts near 30 MPH possible from the south.

Thursday will be one of the warmest days of the week. We’ll be in the upper 70s on the coast, but inland towns may reach the mid 80s! A few showers are possible, but any rain will be light. It will stay warm and muggy on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Officials report no fatalities at this time.
UPDATE: One in critical condition after Sunday night Hwy 90 wreck
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
GPD: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru lane after fight via intercom
The high energy and excitement for Mardi Gras sounded off through the streets of Pascagoula for...
JCCA Parade in Pascagoula serves as scene to many firsts
The view Friday night from the Golden Nugget Casino of Biloxi Bay Bridge.
Vancleave man dead after motorcycle crash on Biloxi Bay Bridge

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Warm and windy Mardi Gras
Isolated showers on Fat Tuesday
Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast
Nice and warm
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
The final stretch of February is here! Our weather turns warmer & muggier this week. Looks nice...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Weather Forecast