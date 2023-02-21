Mild tonight. Warm for Mardi Gras.

We’re not going to cool down much at all tonight. Temperatures will only drop into the low to mid 60s by Tuesday morning. There will be some passing clouds, and a little patchy fog is possible.

It’s going to be very warm and breezy for Fat Tuesday! We’ll easily warm up into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. While a stray shower can’t be ruled out, many of us will stay dry. Ash Wednesday will be just as warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will be another windy day with gusts near 30 MPH possible from the south.

Thursday will be one of the warmest days of the week. We’ll be in the upper 70s on the coast, but inland towns may reach the mid 80s! A few showers are possible, but any rain will be light. It will stay warm and muggy on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

