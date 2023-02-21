Black History Month
Lyman Senior Center holds memorial for Conrad George Howell

Friends and Family of Conrad George Howell held a memorial for him after a silver alert was issued for him.(WLOX)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family and friends of Conrad George Howell will miss him dearly.

”I always remember him smiling,” said Jameilya Howell. “Everyone who remembers him will remember him smiling and always being a pleasant person.”

Howell was a client of the Lyman Senior Center and was dealing with dementia. The family says he was a man who refused to let his diagnosis dictate his life.

“He was very respectful,” said Gary Howell. “He didn’t curse like that and didn’t want to argue. He liked to just enjoy himself and go about his business and was very friendly.”

He was also known for making the senior center his home and making friends along the way.

“We knew he loved coming to the center, and that was part of his day,” said Jameilya. “He would even come on Sundays and Saturdays, so we had to redirect him with that.”

One of the friends he met during his journey was Mary Jean Harvey.

“If I were in a storm, he’s the type of person I would want with me because he’s so calming and so reassuring,” said Harvey. “He was just a great guy, just a precious soul.”

A precious soul that was known for both his smile and being a man of God.

“It’s unfortunate the way it happened, but at the same time, it does shed a lot of light on who he was and gives you a sense of comfort to know that I think he made peace within himself and his savior,” said Gary.

“A lot of times, we’re the only bible that some people will read,” said Harvey. “If that’s the case, Mr. George ran into somebody, they would’ve seen the love that he had, because he was just a calming, special smiling person.”

The family says they are making arrangements to have his funeral back in Jamaica, where he was born.

Family members would like to thank Gulfport’s fire and police departments for updating them throughout the search.

