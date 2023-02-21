Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Gulf Coast Carnival Association Ball precedes Fat Tuesday parade in downtown Biloxi

One of the biggest highlights of the Mardi Gras season on the Coast, the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Ball took place on Monday.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the biggest highlights of the Mardi Gras season on the Coast, the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Ball took place on Monday.

Reigning in jewels over this year’s GCCA Parade is Queen Ixolib, Abigail Peyton Raworth, and King D’Iberville, Dr. Robert Lexington “Trey” Sutton III.

“I’m really excited to get to do this,” said Raworth.

For Raworth, she was practically born into Mardi Gras royalty. Her great grandfather was king in 1909, and her grandfather, Butch Oustalet III, was king in 2011. Her parents have both served as dukes and maids. She and her brother have served as pages, a maid and a flagbearer.

“I’ve always told my parents that, ‘I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna be queen.’” she said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to get to have this kind of opportunity, and now that it’s here, it’s been a dream. Literally, it’s been a dream.”

Raworth is from Pascagoula. She graduated from Resurrection High as well as the University of Mississippi.

“It’s an honor to me and my family to serve in this role,” said Raworth. “I’m excited to share this experience with the Coast.”

As for King D’Iberville, he’s from Gulfport.

“It’s amazing,” said Sutton. “You know, I’ve always been a big fan of Mardi Gras.”

Sutton graduated from Gulfport High and Mississippi State University. He’s a dentist and the owner of Gulf Coast Dental Care, but this week, he’s trading in his scrubs for a crown, scepter and a train.

“We have all the glitz and the glamor, but you know, it’s the friendships that really mean the most. I’ve made some friends that are lifelong, and that is truly one of the greatest things about Carnival.”

Sutton joined GCCA in 2015, serving as a duke to King David Riemann. He says it’s taken off from there.

“What an honor to represent the GCCA and our One Coast.”

The ball leads up to Tuesday’s GCCA Mardi Gras Parade in downtown Biloxi. For a start time and parade route, click here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Officials report no fatalities at this time.
UPDATE: One in critical condition after Sunday night Hwy 90 wreck
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
GPD: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru lane after fight via intercom
The high energy and excitement for Mardi Gras sounded off through the streets of Pascagoula for...
JCCA Parade in Pascagoula serves as scene to many firsts
The view Friday night from the Golden Nugget Casino of Biloxi Bay Bridge.
Vancleave man dead after motorcycle crash on Biloxi Bay Bridge

Latest News

For Stafford, Mardi Gras is more than a celebration. It’s a lifestyle.
Family’s love for Mardi Gras leads them to buy home on Biloxi parade route
Friends and Family of Conrad George Howell held a memorial for him after a silver alert was...
Lyman Senior Center holds memorial for Conrad George Howell
Mississippi lawmakers are tackling the issue of ‘gas station heroin’
The focus this month is prevention of heart disease.
Mississippi residents give allegiance to American Heart Month