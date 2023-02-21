Gulf Coast Carnival Association Ball precedes Fat Tuesday parade in downtown Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the biggest highlights of the Mardi Gras season on the Coast, the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Ball took place on Monday.

Reigning in jewels over this year’s GCCA Parade is Queen Ixolib, Abigail Peyton Raworth, and King D’Iberville, Dr. Robert Lexington “Trey” Sutton III.

“I’m really excited to get to do this,” said Raworth.

For Raworth, she was practically born into Mardi Gras royalty. Her great grandfather was king in 1909, and her grandfather, Butch Oustalet III, was king in 2011. Her parents have both served as dukes and maids. She and her brother have served as pages, a maid and a flagbearer.

“I’ve always told my parents that, ‘I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna be queen.’” she said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to get to have this kind of opportunity, and now that it’s here, it’s been a dream. Literally, it’s been a dream.”

Raworth is from Pascagoula. She graduated from Resurrection High as well as the University of Mississippi.

“It’s an honor to me and my family to serve in this role,” said Raworth. “I’m excited to share this experience with the Coast.”

As for King D’Iberville, he’s from Gulfport.

“It’s amazing,” said Sutton. “You know, I’ve always been a big fan of Mardi Gras.”

Sutton graduated from Gulfport High and Mississippi State University. He’s a dentist and the owner of Gulf Coast Dental Care, but this week, he’s trading in his scrubs for a crown, scepter and a train.

“We have all the glitz and the glamor, but you know, it’s the friendships that really mean the most. I’ve made some friends that are lifelong, and that is truly one of the greatest things about Carnival.”

Sutton joined GCCA in 2015, serving as a duke to King David Riemann. He says it’s taken off from there.

“What an honor to represent the GCCA and our One Coast.”

The ball leads up to Tuesday’s GCCA Mardi Gras Parade in downtown Biloxi. For a start time and parade route, click here.

