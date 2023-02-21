Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Family’s love for Mardi Gras leads them to buy home on Biloxi parade route

For Stafford, Mardi Gras is more than a celebration. It’s a lifestyle.
For Stafford, Mardi Gras is more than a celebration. It’s a lifestyle.(WLOX)
By Noah Noble
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi family purchased their home on Howard Avenue for one main reason: it’s on the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s parade route.

“I love Mardi Gras. It’s probably a bigger part of my personality than is healthy, but it’s a good time,” said homeowner Margaret Stafford.

She purchased the home in 2015 and worked on it for seven years. The building was built as a residence in 1949. Then, it housed businesses for decades.

“When I purchased this, it was actually almost a derelict building,” said Stafford. “It’s been a labor of love.”

Since her house is on the GCCA parade route, she invites family and friends to celebrate. She told us, one of the best parts of the home is having a private party in the middle of a public event.

“We have a big party, tons of food, everyone has a good time,” she said.

For Stafford, Mardi Gras is more than a celebration. It’s a lifestyle.

“I had my DNA tested and it turns out I’m 51% caffeine and 49% king cake, so it seems to be in my blood.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Officials report no fatalities at this time.
UPDATE: One in critical condition after Sunday night Hwy 90 wreck
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
GPD: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru lane after fight via intercom
The high energy and excitement for Mardi Gras sounded off through the streets of Pascagoula for...
JCCA Parade in Pascagoula serves as scene to many firsts
The view Friday night from the Golden Nugget Casino of Biloxi Bay Bridge.
Vancleave man dead after motorcycle crash on Biloxi Bay Bridge

Latest News

Friends and Family of Conrad George Howell held a memorial for him after a silver alert was...
Lyman Senior Center holds memorial for Conrad George Howell
The ball leads up to Tuesday’s GCCA Mardi Gras Parade in downtown Biloxi.
Gulf Coast Carnival Association Ball precedes Fat Tuesday parade in downtown Biloxi
Mississippi lawmakers are tackling the issue of ‘gas station heroin’
The focus this month is prevention of heart disease.
Mississippi residents give allegiance to American Heart Month