Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Biloxi’s Mardi Gras Family Celebration replaces rained out Children’s Parade

For 25 years, Biloxi has planned a Children’s Parade. This year, it was rained out. A replacement event happened Monday in its place.
By Noah Noble
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For 25 years, Biloxi has planned a Children’s Parade. This year, it was rained out. A replacement event happened Monday in its place.

“We put together a family celebration. We have a costume contest, float contest, art activities, refreshments, and just a fun time for families to come out and enjoy,” said organizer Bill Raymond.

He and Martha Hunt-Tripp have spear headed the Children’s Parade since its inception.

“My mom wanted the children to have an opportunity to know what Mardi Gras was about,” said Hunt-Tripp. “When you see everyone on the float, you just catch the beads. But if you’re actually in the parade, it means a lot more.”

Parents bring their kids and custom floats. Since they did not parade through downtown this year, Raymond and Hunt-Tripp organized a Family Celebration under I-110 on Howard Avenue. There, families brought the floats that would have been in the parade. This year’s theme was about bringing books to life.

“My mom and I did Madeline because of the book and my dad built this float for us,” said contest winner Caroline Wilson. Her parents, Jacqueline and Aaron, have brought her to the Children’s Parade for years. “I’m the creative one, I usually tell my husband what to do,” said Jacqueline. “I do the costume and decorations. This year, he built her a custom float. He spent about two weeks building it by himself and we decorated it together.”

For Caroline, the tradition are memories she will never forget.

“I’m extremely grateful that they did this and my dad built this float for me. I don’t know what I would do without them,” she said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Officials report no fatalities at this time.
UPDATE: One in critical condition after Sunday night Hwy 90 wreck
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
GPD: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru lane after fight via intercom
The high energy and excitement for Mardi Gras sounded off through the streets of Pascagoula for...
JCCA Parade in Pascagoula serves as scene to many firsts
The view Friday night from the Golden Nugget Casino of Biloxi Bay Bridge.
Vancleave man dead after motorcycle crash on Biloxi Bay Bridge

Latest News

The focus this month is prevention of heart disease.
Mississippi residents give allegiance to American Heart Month
The focus this month is prevention of heart disease.
Mississippi residents give allegiance to American Heart Month
Parents bring their kids and custom floats. Since they did not parade through downtown this...
Biloxi’s Mardi Gras Family Celebration replaces rained out Children’s Parade
Stephanie Poole takes us to the Krewe of the Mystic Seahorse parade in Bay St. Louis for all...
WATCH LIVE: Krewe of the Mystic Seahorse rolls in Bay St. Louis