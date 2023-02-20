Black History Month
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 90 W near Treasure Bay

Officials report no fatalities at this time.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Westbound lanes of Highway 90 are closed following an accident near Treasure Bay Casino in Biloxi.

As of now, officials report no fatalities but say one person was left seriously injured. Motorists should avoid the area for now.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

