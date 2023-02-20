St. Paul’s Carnival Association Parade rolls through Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Paul’s Carnival Association parade rolled through downtown Pass Christian on Sunday. For many of the people involved in the parade, it’s a long time tradition.

“We’re all family. We’ve been in The Pass parade since 1985,” said Krewe of Brewe’s Ricky Bazzell.

“I’ve been doing this parade for 18 years,” said Brandon Stone with the Krewe of Party Animals. “There’s a lot of good memories here.”

Other float riders have not been in attendance that long. Still, this parade quickly became a tradition for them.

“I come from the north -- from Washington State,” Susan Skaggs said. “When we got down here and asked to join a krewe, we thought, what a nice southern experience. The whole krewe becomes your family after a while. It’s really a fun tradition.”

“The Pass is where we live at,” said Melvin Slaton with the Krewe of Party Train. “And we decided to be apart of the community -- the best thing to do is get a float.”

Others enjoyed a first time experience. Like New Orleans resident Tony Batiquin. He drove his Volkswagen in the parade.

“It’s a ‘77 convertible super beatle,” he said. “Totally redone. Bought it for 500 bucks. It’s a labor of love.”

For those not in a float, the family and fun is still the main attraction.

“Every Sunday before Tat Tuesday, we come out here and see people we haven’t seen in a while,” said the Lano family. “And there’s great food. Nice people. Watch the kids play and having a good time, that’s it.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.