Monday’s Forecast

Weather is nice for this morning with some sun on the way. And this afternoon looks okay too.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Good morning! And Happy Lundi Gras! We are starting off the day with some sunshine which will make for a beautiful morning. However, as we move into the afternoon hours, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with temperatures reaching a high in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be coming in from the southwest at around 10 to 15 miles per hour. So, plan on a gentle breeze from time to time today. As for the rest of the week, we are looking at a warming trend across the region, which means temperatures will continue to climb. Highs may climb to near 80 degrees in a few spots later this week. As far as parades are concerned, get ready to enjoy beautiful weather for Mardi Gras festivities today and tomorrow.

The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
Officials report no fatalities at this time.
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
The high energy and excitement for Mardi Gras sounded off through the streets of Pascagoula for...
The view Friday night from the Golden Nugget Casino of Biloxi Bay Bridge.
Calm tonight. Warming up this week.
Awesome weather for Sunday's parades.
