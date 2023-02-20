Monday’s Forecast

Good morning! And Happy Lundi Gras! We are starting off the day with some sunshine which will make for a beautiful morning. However, as we move into the afternoon hours, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with temperatures reaching a high in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be coming in from the southwest at around 10 to 15 miles per hour. So, plan on a gentle breeze from time to time today. As for the rest of the week, we are looking at a warming trend across the region, which means temperatures will continue to climb. Highs may climb to near 80 degrees in a few spots later this week. As far as parades are concerned, get ready to enjoy beautiful weather for Mardi Gras festivities today and tomorrow.

