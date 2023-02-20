Black History Month
Happening Friday: Free pet vaccine clinic in Gulfport

By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Humane Society of South Mississippi will host a free pet vaccine clinic this weekend.

The event will start at noon at the Isiah Fredericks Community Center on Friday, Feb. 24. The center is located at 3312 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Gulfport.

Pet owners will be able to get vaccines for their pets, including rabies, distemper/parvo, leptospirosis and FVRCP. Microchips will also be available along with flea/tick preventative, and spay/neuter vouchers will be distributed.

To attend the event, dogs must be on a leash at all times, and cats must be in a carrier. Puppies and kittens must be at least six weeks old to receive the vaccines, and at least 12 weeks old for the rabies vaccine.

This event is open to residents in the 39501 community. Limit three pets per household.

