D’Iberville North Bay Association Parade offers family friendly environment for parade goers

D'Iberville and St. Martin's Mardi Gras parade offers a family friendly environment that many...
D'Iberville and St. Martin's Mardi Gras parade offers a family friendly environment that many parade goers say they appreciate.(WLOX)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Parade-goers who had the chance to attend the D’Iberville North Bay Association Parade were not only able to catch plenty of beads, but were also given an excuse to catch up with some old friends.

Meredith Davis and Sarah English are lifelong friends; Meredith lives in Ocean Springs while Sarah lives in D’Iberville.

“She is my best friend and comes out to Ocean Springs to hang out with us,” said Davis. “And we come out here to hang out with them for the D’Iberville parade.”

Both Davis and English say this parade is one of their favorites thanks to its “home away from home” feeling and the timing of the parade.

“It’s just the hometown feel with everybody I know. Henry’s always puts on a great show, and it’s an all-around good feeling,” said English. “I go to four parades this weekend every year, and this is just like the finale. In my heart, it’s my favorite.”

The one thing Davis says separates this parade from the rest?

“I really love it because it has a family vibe, like seriously,” said Davis. “I have three kids, and I want them to be involved all the time.”

“Absolutely, we still get to have fun with the floats going by and the beads,” said English. “Everybody around is having a great time both the adults and kids but it’s just the family vibe.”

Other parade-goers we spoke to said they are happy to see this parade grow every year.

