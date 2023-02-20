Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say

Police say the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house. (WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A child in Kentucky was left with serious injuries after authorities said he was attacked by a group of dogs.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, the mauling happened on Saturday at a home in Frankfort.

Police said the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house.

All four of the dogs are now in quarantine at the Franklin County Humane Society.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing and charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Officials report no fatalities at this time.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 90 W near Treasure Bay
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
GPD: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru lane after fight via intercom
The high energy and excitement for Mardi Gras sounded off through the streets of Pascagoula for...
JCCA Parade in Pascagoula serves as scene to many firsts
The view Friday night from the Golden Nugget Casino of Biloxi Bay Bridge.
Vancleave man dead after motorcycle crash on Biloxi Bay Bridge

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting case
Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for...
Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Another powerful earthquake hits Turkey