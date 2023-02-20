Black History Month
103-year-old woman celebrates Mardi Gras, watches 80-year-old daughter in parade

By Josh Roberson and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) – At 103 years old, Mary Muniz has seen more parades than most and has no intentions of slowing down.

Muniz said her love for New Orleans and Mardi Gras hasn’t faded, and she still plans to get the most out of life.

“First, I like seeing the parades, seeing all the people, all the children, the bands. We have it all,” Muniz said as she prepared to watch the Krewe of Iris and Tucks parade in New Orleans Saturday. “I’m still enjoying life. I’m still kicking, but not as high.”

Affectionately known as Nonna, Muniz was on the Uptown New Orleans parade route to watch her 80-year-old daughter ride with the Krewe of Iris.

She also had a grandson riding with the Krewe of Tucks.

“She is like Mardi Gras. She is the queen. She is what is good in life,” said Leighton Cheramie, who has been part of the group that has gathered together for years.

She said Muniz makes everyone feel like family.

Loved ones even made shirts with some of their favorite Muniz quotes, including:

  • “Don’t put that on Facelift!”
  • “Come see me! I’m running out of time!”
  • “I love you with all my heart, and a piece of my liver!”

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

