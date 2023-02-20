1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say

Black History Month
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A shooting along the Bacchus parade route in Uptown on Sunday night (Feb. 19) left one man dead and four others injured, including a four-year-old girl, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

According to NOPD, five people were shot near the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Terpsichore Street around 9:30 p.m.

First responders found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all transported to a hospital where an unidentified male, between 15 and 18 years old, died in surgery.

The other victims, a 4-year-old girl, an 18-year-old male, a 22-year-old female, and a 24-year-old female, were released from the hospital as of Monday morning.

Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier says a 21-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene. He was booked on a charge of illegal carrying of a weapon. Two weapons were also confiscated.

Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork says her department is waiting on the results of ballistics tests to determine who fired shots. The homicide unit is investigating.

Police halted the parade while they investigated but it eventually continued down the route.

