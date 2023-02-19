Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

USM men’s hoops rebounds, finishes perfect at home by topping Ga. Southern

Graduate student Felipe Haase scored 13 points in what have been his last game at Reed Green...
Graduate student Felipe Haase scored 13 points in what have been his last game at Reed Green Coliseum, a 73-61 Sun Belt Conference win over Georgia Southern Saturday.(Mark Humphrey/AP)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Neftali Alvarez connected on career-high five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 19 points, helping the University of Southern Mississippi top Georgia Southern University, 73-62, Saturday.

USM (24-5, 13-3 Sun Belt Conference) bounced back on Senior Day before 4,888 at Reed Green Coliseum after being road-stomped Thursday at the University of South Alabama.

The Golden Eagles remain atop the Conference USA standings, leading Marshall University and University of Louisiana-Lafayette by a game-and-a-half with two games to play.

Saturday’s victory allowed USM to finish 15-0 at home, the first undefeated regular-season on the home court since the 2011-12 men’s basketball season.

USM’s 24 regular-season wins tied the mark also recorded by the 2011-12 crew that Larry Eustachy and Co. to the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Eagles hammered the Eagles of Georgia on the boards, outrebounding Georgia Southern, 48-25. USM’s Denijay Harris grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds, including nine in a first half that saw USM grab a six-point lead at the break.

After USM built the lead to 15 points, Georgia Southern got back within eight with 1 minute, 31 seconds to play. But DeAndre Pinckney delivered a wham-bam of a slam dunk and Alvarez clinched the win with a 3-pointer with 12 seconds to play.

Felipe Haas scored 13 points for USM in what could have been his final game before the home crowd. Pinckney added another 12 points.

USM will finish the regular season on the road, heading to Norfolk, Va., on Wednesday to face Old Dominion University before wrapping the regular season on Friday in San Marcos, Texas, to take on Texas State University .

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The view Friday night from the Golden Nugget Casino of Biloxi Bay Bridge.
Vancleave man dead after motorcycle crash on Biloxi Bay Bridge
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
GPD: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru lane after fight via intercom
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The search for Conrad George Howell reached a sad conclusion Friday morning when the...
UPDATE: Gulfport man from Silver Alert found dead
Blow Fly Bar & Grill is set open Feb. 22.
Historic Blow Fly Inn re-opening with renovated facility and new name

Latest News

Chilly and calm tonight. Beautiful Sunday.
Taylor's Saturday Evening First Alert Forecast
Prescribed burn in Harrison County
HEADS UP: Prescribed fire ongoing in DeSoto National Forest
George Drane, who survived a mass shooting Friday that claimed the lives of 6 people, speaks...
Man recounts home assault amid 6 fatal Mississippi shootings
After hearing about the student's pirate float project, the Krewe of Marcellus invited him out...
Pirate krewe invites student to tour favorite float after hearing school project story
The view Friday night from the Golden Nugget Casino of Biloxi Bay Bridge.
Vancleave man dead after motorcycle crash on Biloxi Bay Bridge