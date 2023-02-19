Strong pitching lifts Southern Miss to 2nd win of season

Southern Miss Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss tallied single runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to defeat Liberty 2-1 for the second-straight day Saturday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field.

Tate Parker drove home the tying run in the seventh and Gabe Lacy knocked in the game-winner in the eighth as the Golden Eagles have opened their 2023 season with a pair of victories for the second-straight year. The final game of the three-game series takes place Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Southern Miss got a strong pitching effort from both starter Matt Adams and reliever Kros Sivley.

Adams limited the Flames to an unearned run on three hits with a walk and seven punchouts over five innings of work, while the freshman redshirt, Sivley, posted eight strikeouts in his first career outing and allowed no runs on three hits with one walk to collect the victory.

The lone Liberty run came in the fourth. After a leadoff walk by Camden Troyer, he went to second on a failed pickoff attempt by Adams. After a groundout, Three Hillier singled to right to drive in Troyer. The Golden Eagles then got out of the frame on a ground ball double play.

Liberty starter Nick Moran limited the Golden Eagles to just one hit with two walks and six strikeouts over five frames and the home squad three base runners over the first five innings.

Garrett Gainey then got a three-up, three-down in the sixth for the Flames, before hitting the first batter – Carson Paetow – to open the seventh. After a pair of outs and a stolen base by Paetow, Parker singled back up the middle that the Flames shortstop got to but kicked off his glove to allow Paetow to score from second on the play.

Tyler Germanowski then started the seventh and Blake Johnson opened the frame by reaching on a fielding error by the shortstop. After a sacrifice bunt by Danny Lynch, Lacy singled through the right side which scored the go-ahead run, pinch runner Brady Faust.

The Flames outhit the Golden Eagles 6-3 in the contest.

