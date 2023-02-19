Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.(Instagram / rebelwilson)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actress Rebel Wilson is now engaged.

Wilson shared the news on Instagram Sunday.

Pictures of Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma showed the couple at Disneyland, which is the same location the couple went public with their relationship last June.

Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.(Instagram / rebelwilson)

It’s been a big year for Wilson. In November, the “Pitch Perfect” actress welcomed daughter Royce Lillian, who was born via a surrogate mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The view Friday night from the Golden Nugget Casino of Biloxi Bay Bridge.
Vancleave man dead after motorcycle crash on Biloxi Bay Bridge
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
GPD: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru lane after fight via intercom
FILE - Republican Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his priorities during his State of the State...
Gov. Reeves called Jackson ‘murder capital of the world.’ City leaders say that’s inaccurate.
‘Enough’: President Biden responds to Mississippi shooting spree that left 6 dead

Latest News

For many of the people involved in the parade, it’s a long time tradition.
St. Paul’s Carnival Association Parade rolls through Pass Christian
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide
Sherlyn Drew was killed during a drive-by shooting in Charlotte in May 2021.
Man charged in drive-by shooting that killed 21-year-old woman, police say