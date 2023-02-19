MHSAA Basketball Playoffs enter quarterfinals, eight Coast teams still alive
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The MHSAA Basketball Playoffs are in full stride, and teams are just three wins away from being crowned State Champions. Eight of those teams are from right here on the Coast.
Each game will take place at Shivers Gymnasium at Pearl River Community College. Matchups and times are listed below along with who the winner of each game will face during semifinals, which will take place at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
|CLASS
|MATCHUP
|TIME
|WINNER FACES
|6A Boys
|Biloxi vs. NW Rankin
|Saturday, 7pm
|Starkville/Horn Lake
|5A Boys
|Picayune vs. West Jones
|Friday, 8:30pm
|Cleveland Central/Provine
|4A Boys
|Bay vs. Raymond
|Wednesday, 8:30pm
|Pontotoc/Clarksdale
|6A Girls
|Harrison Central vs. Gulfport
|Saturday, 5:30pm
|Center Hill/Germantown
|6A Girls
|Biloxi vs. NW Rankin
|Saturday, 4pm
|Tupelo/Horn Lake
|5A Girls
|West Harrison vs. West Jones
|Friday, 5:30pm
|Lafayette/Holmes County
|4A Girls
|Pass Christian vs. Raymond
|Wednesday, 5:30pm
|South Pontotoc/Louisville
For ticket information, visit GoFan. For streaming information, visit NFHS Network.
