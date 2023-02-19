MHSAA Basketball Playoffs enter quarterfinals, eight Coast teams still alive

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The MHSAA Basketball Playoffs are in full stride, and teams are just three wins away from being crowned State Champions. Eight of those teams are from right here on the Coast.

Each game will take place at Shivers Gymnasium at Pearl River Community College. Matchups and times are listed below along with who the winner of each game will face during semifinals, which will take place at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

CLASS MATCHUP TIME WINNER FACES 6A Boys Biloxi vs. NW Rankin Saturday, 7pm Starkville/Horn Lake 5A Boys Picayune vs. West Jones Friday, 8:30pm Cleveland Central/Provine 4A Boys Bay vs. Raymond Wednesday, 8:30pm Pontotoc/Clarksdale 6A Girls Harrison Central vs. Gulfport Saturday, 5:30pm Center Hill/Germantown 6A Girls Biloxi vs. NW Rankin Saturday, 4pm Tupelo/Horn Lake 5A Girls West Harrison vs. West Jones Friday, 5:30pm Lafayette/Holmes County 4A Girls Pass Christian vs. Raymond Wednesday, 5:30pm South Pontotoc/Louisville

For ticket information, visit GoFan. For streaming information, visit NFHS Network.

