MHSAA Basketball Playoffs enter quarterfinals, eight Coast teams still alive

Eight teams from the Coast are two wins away from competing for a State Championship.(WLOX)
By Dylan Jones
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The MHSAA Basketball Playoffs are in full stride, and teams are just three wins away from being crowned State Champions. Eight of those teams are from right here on the Coast.

Each game will take place at Shivers Gymnasium at Pearl River Community College. Matchups and times are listed below along with who the winner of each game will face during semifinals, which will take place at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

CLASSMATCHUPTIMEWINNER FACES
6A BoysBiloxi vs. NW RankinSaturday, 7pmStarkville/Horn Lake
5A BoysPicayune vs. West JonesFriday, 8:30pmCleveland Central/Provine
4A BoysBay vs. RaymondWednesday, 8:30pmPontotoc/Clarksdale
6A GirlsHarrison Central vs. GulfportSaturday, 5:30pmCenter Hill/Germantown
6A GirlsBiloxi vs. NW RankinSaturday, 4pmTupelo/Horn Lake
5A GirlsWest Harrison vs. West JonesFriday, 5:30pmLafayette/Holmes County
4A GirlsPass Christian vs. RaymondWednesday, 5:30pmSouth Pontotoc/Louisville

For ticket information, visit GoFan. For streaming information, visit NFHS Network.

